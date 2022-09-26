Rihanna set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL and new sponsor Apple Music made the announcement on Sept. 25.

It’s the second time Rihanna has been asked to take on the show, after she turned the offer down in 2019 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” the star told Vogue at the time.

She hasn’t yet explained her decision to do the show this time around, simply posting a photo of a football to social media on Sept. 25 to make the announcement.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Previous Super Bowl halftime show performers have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

celebrity birthdaysEntertainmentProfessional Sports

Previous story
Winter tires must be installed by October 1, 2022
Next story
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Category 4

Just Posted

Last year, Ktunaxa Nation citizens and non-Indigenous community members marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a poignant ceremony at the St. Eugene. Trevor Crawley photo.
?aq’am Community to mark National Day for Truth and Reconcilitaion

Noah Quinn of the Cranbrook Bucks seeks to get past Joshua Niedermayer of the Penticton Vees in Saturday night BCHL action in Penticton. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks (cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks open season with a win and a loss

Pictured (left to right) are Beth, Diane, Katie, Julie and Ian of the Cranbrook Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. This team, along with other staff and volunteers, have been working hard to implement a new choice model for clients at the food bank. The new model rolls out on Oct. 24, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook food bank to roll out new choice model

Pictured is the view from new lookout on Moir Park Perimeter Trail. There is a prescribed burn set to take place beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park. (JCI Kootenay/Submitted file)
Prescribed burn set for Moir Park in Cranbrook Wednesday