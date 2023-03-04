Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Ridge Meadows RCMP and IHIT are currently investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a deceased middle-aged man found in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP was alerted about a body located in the parking lot near the 21800-block of 122 Avenue.

“The cause of death is currently unknown however it is being considered suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are currently being deployed to Maple Ridge to take over continuity of the investigation,” said Klaussner.

She also explained that there is a possible secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, but police are not yet sure if the two areas are related.

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” said Klaussner. “When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgePoliceRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway
Next story
B.C. firefighter competes in World’s Strongest Firefighter Contest

Just Posted

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday’s deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Three men killed in southeast B.C. avalanche were from Germany: news agency

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice is pleased to announce the winner of our recent Fundraising raffle. Mayor Wayne Price drew the winner of two e-bikes from Blackdog Cycle and Ski. Our happy winner was Greg Champness from Cranbrook. CK Hospice would like to thank Blackdog Cycle, local businesses, hospice volunteers and friends and all of those who purchased tickets on the draw. We are pleased to continue to provide free services to hospice clients and their families. Call us at 250-417-2019 or email info@ckhospice.com Pictured from left to right Mayor Wayne Price, Greg Champness, Hospice President Sandy Zeznik.
Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice e-bike raffle has a winner

The Fight Between Carnival and Lent, by Pieter Bruegel the Elder (circa 1559).
Christianity is a Way of Life