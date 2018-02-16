Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

Kevin Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warren. (RCMP handout)

Police believe a man wanted for murder in Alberta could be in B.C., and they’re offering up to a $5,000 reward for information.

Kevin Edward Brown, 35, of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a first-degree murder charge int he death of Bradley Webber.

Webber was killed the night of Oct. 24, 2006, in his fifth-wheel trailer in a small town called Eckville in central Alberta.

Almost 10 years later, the police helped charge two men.

Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe, Alta. was arrested in March 2016 and is now awaiting trial, while a warrant was put out for Brown.

The two are also charged with kidnapping involving another person, but police have not provided details.

RCMP are seeking information locating and leading to Brown’s arrest. Investigators believe he is in either B.C. or Alberta, as he has connections in both provinces.

Brown is described as white, 5’9”, 179 lbs., with blond hair, brown eyes, moles on his face, and a scar on his forehead. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck, and a tribal design on his right upper arm. Police say those may have been altered or removed.

RCMP say it is dangerous to approach Brown and that if he is seen to call the police or 911.

Anyone with information is asked to make a confidential call to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287.

Previous story
Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico
Next story
13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Just Posted

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

Conversation that includes NDP Pensions Critic reaches 4,675 households in Kootenay-Columbia.

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

Kootenay East MLA reacts to Throne Speech

Tom Shypitka says speech falls short of intended mark.

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

La Nina keeps on keeping on

Cold, snowy weather forecasted for the weekend

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

B.C. Indigenous leader’s illegal fishing trial delayed yet again

Charge against Chief Robert Gladstone equated to ‘arresting a Catholic priest for giving communion’

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Most Read