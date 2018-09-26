Former Victoria police chief constable Frank Elsner. News file photo

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

A review of the two investigations and subsequent discipline proceedings involving former Victoria Police Chief Const. Frank Elsner found the actions taken against the former chief were reasonable and appropriate.

RELATED: Disciplinary hearing for former Victoria chief begins today

But the report questioned the discipline process, stating discipline authorities, in cases like this, should not be local mayors as they do not have the expertise needed.

“It is a most serious event when a chief constable becomes the subject of a Police Act investigation because they occupy such a high position of public trust in the community and the justice system,” said the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) in a statement released late Wednesday morning. “It makes little sense to entrust the responsibilities of discipline authority to a person who lacks the requisite training and experience, and who may have little to no understanding of the complexities of the police discipline system.”

RELATED: Frank Elsner resigns from Victoria Police Department

Elsner quit the force in May 2017, after being suspended and following a dispute over the handling of discoveries that he exchanged “salacious and sexually charged” Twitter messages with the wife of a subordinate officer.

An internal investigation by the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board was launched in August 2015 after the situation was brought to light. The female officer was a member of the Saanich Police Department, while her husband was under Elsner’s command in Victoria.

Elsner apologized for his behaviour and the police board voted to keep him on as chief, while imposing disciplinary measures.

Elsner was found to have committed a total of eight acts of misconduct under the Police Act.

Some of the disciplinary measures taken against him included a 30-day suspension, demotion in rank to constable and training in ethical standards.

RELATED: Police watchdog appealing decision for Elsner Twitter investigation

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Just Posted

Rockies Film Fest unveils fall season

Five movies will play at Key City Theatre through October and December

Cranbrook All-Candidates forum set for October 5

The Cranbrook voting public will get the chance to see all 10… Continue reading

Man killed in ATV accident near Jim Smith Lake

Cranbrook RCMP have responded to their second ATV fatality this month. On… Continue reading

Treasured memento survives wildfires

Memorial plaque found by fishermen in East Kootenay backcountry

Paramedics union, city hall spar over enhanced firefighter medical training

Firefighters set to be certified with new emergency medical responder protocols.

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Most Read