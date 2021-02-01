Rana Nelson is seeking the nomination to the federal Green Party for the Kootenay-Columbias. (Submitted)

Rana Nelson is seeking the nomination to the federal Green Party for the Kootenay-Columbias. (Submitted)

Revelstokian seeking nomination for federal Green Party

Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative

Rana Nelson, a resident of Revelstoke since 2013, is seeking the nomination for the Green Party of Canada in the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

“I feel compelled to be of service,” said Nelson, in a news release. “I’ve always worked and volunteered in areas to help people have better life, work and travel experiences. I matched clients and employers at WorkBC, I co-led the group to bring a Syrian family to Revelstoke, I supported families of people with mental health challenges for the BC Schizophrenia Society, I worked with businesses and visitors for Terrace Tourism, I’m a director with Revelstoke Community Housing Society and I work with international students and their host families in my current position at Rocky Mountain International Student Program.”

Nelson’s experiences have given her a broad understanding of the challenges and opportunities Canadians, and particularly B.C. residents, have.

“I’ve lived in and travelled all over Canada, including three years in Telegraph Creek, B.C. in Tahltan Territory, and four years in Ottawa. My husband and I have three children between the ages of 10 and 17, and we all speak French to varying degrees. I’m not afraid to speak up (in French or English) when I see something unjust and I know I can be a strong voice in Ottawa for small businesses, healthcare, water and land protection, infrastructure and a healthy economy in Kootenay-Columbia.”

READ MORE: Annamie Paul charts new course for Green party — through crowded waters

After experiences with other political parties and helping on Abra Brynne’s campaign in the 2019 federal election, Nelson became a Green Party member because she wants to do politics differently.

“Elected representatives work for the people. I want to know what matters to you regardless of how you vote and I want to help you access what you need. Collaboration and respect across parties will help us more than conflict and recriminations. Let’s put a little love into politics!”

Nelson said she joined the Greens because of their global charter of principles: ecological wisdom, social justice, participatory democracy, nonviolence, sustainability and respect for diversity.

”These values are my values and they are held by Green parties all over the world. While the environment underpins everything Greens stand for – because a healthy environment equals healthy people – we also have strong policies to support education, affordability, small businesses, and reconciliation. Greens are working all over Canada now to push government to implement these.”

There are three others are seeking the nomination in Kootenay-Columbia – Jason Leus of Ymir, and Keith Wiley and Tom Prior of Nelson.

Only Green Party of Canada members can nominate the riding candidate, who will then go on to run in the next federal election.

To vote for your nominee, join the Greens by Feb. 10 for $10.

Youth 14-18 join for free and can also vote in the nomination, which is expected in mid-March. You must be a member for 30 days to vote for your nominee.

Nelson wants to hear from Kootenay-Columbia constituents. She can be reached at rana.nelson@telus.net.

”I want to talk with you about what matters to you, your family, and your community,” she said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex curates Black History Month slate of films; partners with The Black Academy
Next story
Kootenay highways may see 40 cm of snow before Tuesday night

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read