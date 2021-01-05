Revelstoke COVID-19 cases ticking up again

Interior Health says there is no specific source of new cases

There has been an increase of COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke, said Interior Health and the community is asked to remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent community transmission.

With no specific source for the new cases, Interior Health is reminding everyone to get tests at the first sign of symptoms as well as keep social bubbles small.

According to the weekly data released by the BCCDC, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Revelstoke region has risen to 85 since the start of the pandemic. Last week, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and the week prior, seven new cases were confirmed. On a per capita basis, the weekly and cumulative totals are higher than many areas of the province.

Interior Health declared a cluster of cases in Revelstoke in November, with a total of 50 cases connected as of Dec. 11. Prior to Nov. 1 there were only three confirmed cases in Revelstoke since the start of the pandemic.

“Interior Health is grateful to local elected and community leaders for their support as we work closely together to remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19,” said the health authority in a news release.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.

Wash your hands often

To book a COVID test go online to the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

or call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.

