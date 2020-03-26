An ongoing list of resources to reference during the global COVID-19 pandemic including mental health resources, online learning and more. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Resources to help cope during social distancing, COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 self-assessment tools, mental health information, online activities, learning opportunities and more.

COVID-19 Resources:

If you think that you may have contracted COVID-19, or you have recently travelled outside of Canada, stay home and self-isolate for 14 days. Call the health authority at 8-1-1, or call the over-the-phone self-assessment line at 1-888-COVID19. You can also go online to self-assess at covid19.thrive.health.

Other helpful COVID-19-related resources include:

BC Centre for Disease Control

Government of Canada

World Health Organization

Flatten the curve

How to talk to your kids about COVID-19

Mental Health Resources:

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-784-2433

Mental Health Information Line: 1-800-661-2121

KUU-US (Nuu-chah-nulth) Indigenous Line: 1-800-558-8717

The Interior Crisis Line: 1-888-353-227 (CARE)

Online information about mental health: interiorhealth.ca, heretohelp.bc.ca, healthlinkbc.ca and anxietycanada.com

Financial Resources:

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan (includes information on extended deadline for filing taxes, Employment Insurance, student loans, retirement income funds and more)

Resources for Canadian Businesses

BC Hydro Bill Payment Options: 1-800-224-9376

British Columbia Provincial support and information

Learning, Crafting and DIY Resources:

The Farmer’s Almanac

Scholastic Learn at Home

Mystery Science

The Spruce Crafts

Google Arts and Culture

Instructables

Visit national parks, aquariums and other fascinating places from home:

Google street view allows you to visit famous sites and monuments and travel virtually anywhere

Monterey Bay Aquarium

Smithsonian National Zoo

Wild Earth

WildSafeBC

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

National Parks of Canada

Nasa Videos and Photos

Other ideas and activities:

Missing spending time with loved ones and friends? There are dozens of online applications that can help you connect with the important people in your life. Skype, FaceTime, Snapchat, Zoom, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Hangouts and Google Duo are just a few.

Fresh air and physical activity are important. Interior Health recommends going for a walk or bike ride in the fresh air, so long as you are only going with the people in your household (maintaining social distancing). Many local fitness and yoga instructors have also taken to social media to share workouts and sessions online.

Consider searching online for a cooking class, guitar lesson, or other skill or hobby that you want to improve upon.

Have a suggestion to add to the list? Email us at corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
