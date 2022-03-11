Resorts of the Canadian Rockies drop mask mandate today

With the announcement that Dr. Bonnie Henry and the province of British Columbia will be lifting the mask mandate today, and the proof of vaccine mandate on April 8, 2022, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies will be changing protocols at all their B.C. resorts, including Kimberley and Fernie Alpine Resorts.

Effective Friday, March 11, masks are no longer mandatory in indoor public spaces at any of the BC resorts. Masks will not be required in lift lines or riding the lifts. RCR recommends that guests continue to wear masks but it will not be mandatory.

You will still have to provide proof of vaccination until April 8, which will just about take us to the end of the ski season. KAR and FAR close Sunday, April 10, 2022.

RCR asks that patrons continue to use the vaccination card until that time and be courteous and kind to all those who may wish to continue to wear a mask.

Changes and updates may still be made as the situation and provincial health orders warrant.

“On behalf of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies and all of our team members at our ski resorts of Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, we would like to thank all of our guests for following safety protocols that have been in place,” said Matt Mosteller from RCR.

