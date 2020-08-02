The City of Cranbrook says 30 million litres of water delivered on Thursday, July 30th, as a heat wave causes temperatures to spike across the region. Pixabay photo.

Residents using millions of litres of water during heat wave: City

Millions of litres of water was delivered to residents and businesses on a single day last week, according to the City of Cranbrook, as a heat wave is causing temperatures to spike across the southern interior of the province.

According to a press release from the City, 30 million litres of water was delivered on Thursday, July 30th alone — enough water to supply a population of 43,000.

In comparison, Cranbrook’s population is approximately 20,000.

“Established lawns only need an inch of water a week, including rainfall to stay healthy,” says Chris Zettel, ￼Corporate Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “Longer infrequent watering will help develop ￼deeper, healthier roots. Rather than frequent shallow watering, water your lawn deeply once or twice a ￼week. Please don’t water during the hottest part of the day or while it’s windy to prevent losing water to ￼evaporation.”

Slight reductions in water pressures have been reported by residents over the last few days, however, it will not affect critical infrastructure or emergency response operations, says the City.

Residents are being asked to use water wisely, as most consumption for lawn care typically peaks in late July and August in the hottest times of the summer months. The city’s watering guidelines stipulate that even number ￼properties water on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday while odd numbered properties water on Tuesday, Friday, ￼and Sunday between 4am to 11am in the morning or 7pm to ￼11pm at night.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning last week for regions across B.C. as temperatures reached mid- to high 30 C. In addition to soaring temperatures, a thunderstorm rolled through the area, as lightning is being blamed for a number of spot fires that have been reported by the B.C. Wildfire Service over the weekend.


