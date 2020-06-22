Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

Warning the following photos are graphic in nature.
Area of where cats were found in Kelowna.
The body of a cat found June 20 in Kelowna.

Residents living in downtown Kelowna are warning pet owners to keep their cats inside after reports of animals being mutilated.

According to a post on Kelowna/Okanagan Lost and Found Pets, on Facebook, a man found a cat cut in half near Bankhead Elementary School on the morning of June 20.

While another woman claimed a cat was found dead in the area of Burch Road and Bernard Avenue. A third person said they discovered a dead cat with no blood or bite marks near the area of Wilson Avenue.

The BC SPCA confirmed that there is an active investigation into the matter.

It’s unclear if the deaths are related to a predator attack such as a coyote or if the cats were killed by a human, stated Lorie Chorytk with the BC SPCA.

RCMP said they were not involved in the investigation at this time.

READ MORE: Father drowns after saving daughter at Mill Creek waterfall

READ MORE: Two family dogs shot, carcasses left in gravel pit northwest of Chase

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park
Next story
Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

Just Posted

College of the Rockies offers full slate of programs for fall semester

Most courses will be available online, with on-campus instruction when needed

Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day

Chief Joe Pierre of the ʔaq̓am community of the Ktunaxa First Nation,… Continue reading

RDEK approves grant funding for regional family physician recruitment

A local group is looking to increase recruitment of more family physicians… Continue reading

Province ignoring need to preserve old growth forests, says Nelson scientist

Report says more resources are given to harvesting old growth than protecting it

Grow these berries instead, the Weed Warrior advises

This week, I am returning to the Invasive species Council of BC’s… Continue reading

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Just over half expressed worry that Asian children would be bullied when they return to school

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

Most Read