(Screenshot/Google Maps)

(Screenshot/Google Maps)

Reports of avalanche in Invermere area

Panorama resort says it was not within their boundary

There are reports of an avalanche in the Columbia Valley.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed there was some sort of incident, and they were put on standby earlier this afternoon.

They said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said it was not within their boundary.

It is not known at this time how many people were affected.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16.

READ MORE:

‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Capital News has reached out to Columbia Valley RCMP. More to come.

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. new ‘C-’ budget smacked by province’s top business organizations
Next story
No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes

Just Posted

Cranbrook city council has given pre-approval for 2023 capital works projects. Trevor Crawley photo.
City council approves Capital Works program for 2023

Hugs and Slugs
Hugs & Slugs: March – In like a lemon, out like a lime

A crowd of warm-hearted locals braved cold temperatures on Saturday (Feb. 25) for Cranbrook’s Coldest Night Of The Year walk, a fundraiser organized by Community Connections Society to help hungry and homeless populations on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)
Coldest Night Of The Year walk freezes hands, warms hearts in Cranbrook

Garold Gipman, Shaun Penner and Alex Shaw will coaching at the Evolve Basketball camp over the school spring break at Laurie Middle School. Photo submitted.
Spots still available for upcoming youth basketball camp