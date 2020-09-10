Repairs underway for water valve break on Innes Ave.

The valve break is associated with the installation of water main along Innes Ave.

Repairs are underway for a broken water valve associated with the Innes Ave. water main installation project.

Water service to Innes Ave properties is currently interrupted due to the repairs and may not be re-established until late Thursday afternoon or evening, according to the City of Cranbrook.

Once service is restored, some households may experience water discolouration due to sediment in water lines being kicked up. The city says it is not a health issue and recommends running the tap water until it is clear.

The installation of a water main on Innes Ave is expected to wrap up by late Friday.

