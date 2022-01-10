Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Reopened schools in Alberta and B.C. see slightly higher-than-usual absentee rates

BC School Trustees Association, says Interior schools have lower-than-average attendance levels

Schools reopened in districts across British Columbia and Alberta with slightly higher absence rates among students and teachers as infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 climb.

Stephanie Higginson, president of the BC School Trustees Association, says there have been reports of higher-than-average absentee rates from some Interior schools, while most other areas have average attendance levels.

Ritinder Matthew, spokeswoman for the Surrey School District, says while absentee rates varied across the area, the average was about four per cent higher than in December.

Both Higginson and Matthew say the districts will have a better sense of the impact the Omicron variant is having on levels of illness by mid-week.

The Calgary Board of Education and Edmonton Public Schools say their biggest challenge remains finding consistent staffing as some schools resumed without teachers in classrooms.

The Calgary board says there were 681 vacant teaching spots with 208 of those left unfilled in the morning, and five classes had to be shifted to online learning later in the day.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

CoronavirusEducation

Previous story
School district staff, students head back to class amid Omicron surge
Next story
B.C. counts almost 7,000 cases over weekend, hospitalization jumps

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
School district staff, students head back to class amid Omicron surge

The fire that destroyed the lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort's main chairlift, now believed by the RCMP to be caused by an act of arson. KAR file.
Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

Cranbrook split their two-game homestand with Prince George Friday and Saturday — a 1-0 OT victory on Friday and a 5-0 loss on Saturday. Vicki Brown/MyLight Photography
Prince George gets revenge over Bucks on Saturday

The Cranbrook Bucks beat the Prince George Spruce Kings in overtime Friday, Jan. 7, at Western Financial Place. The rematch goes Saturday at 7 pm. Vicki Brown/Mylight Photography
Red Hot Bucks gain OT victory over Spruce Kings Friday