Rental accommodation is hard to find in many B.C. communities. (Flickr)

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

Premier John Horgan has announced a task force of MLAs to tour the province looking for ways to improve the rental housing situation in B.C.

The move follows increased funding for the Residential Tenancy Branch to reduce wait times for landlords and tenants with disputes, and extensions of the Rental Assistance and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs announced in the February budget.

The rental task force brings the number of policy reviews undertaken by the B.C. NDP government to more than 30, covering most aspects of provincial policy.

Horgan appointed Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert as his advisor on rental housing, to identify options for increasing security and fairness for renters and landlords, and a review of existing laws.

Also on the task force are Saanich North and the Islands Green Party MLA Adam Olsen and NDP MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard from Courtenay-Comox.

Previous story
Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines
Next story
No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Just Posted

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

Council votes against fireworks prohibition

Cranbrook City Council narrowly voted to not prohibit fireworks displays from April 1 though October 31, voting against a City staff recommendation.

RDEK pursuing agreement with Recycle BC

Board of directors would like to have recycle depots at regional transfer stations.

Red Spot campaign raises $2,500 for students

JCI Kootenays spearheaded successful initiative for feminie hygiene products in local schools

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys”… Continue reading

LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Most Read