Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson spoke at a grand opening for the new Balfour ferry terminal improvements on Aug. 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson spoke at a grand opening for the new Balfour ferry terminal improvements on Aug. 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Renovated Kootenay Lake ferry terminals open, receive mixed reviews

The changes include more lanes for traffic queues

New washrooms, more parking, sidewalks, electric vehicle charging stations, improved lighting and a covered waiting area for walk-on passengers.

Those are some of the changes to the Balfour and Kootenay Bay ferry terminals officially inaugurated by Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson before a crowd of about 25 people on Aug. 25.

“This all makes for a much nicer and more welcoming ferry terminal,” she said.

The changes also include greater vehicle queue space for ferry traffic.

“I know folks here will know that in the summertime when there’s heavy traffic, people can be lined up on the highway and it was a significant safety risk,” Anderson said about the Balfour terminal.

Robyn Goldsbury, co-owner of the Dock and Duck, a restaurant and bar located at the Balfour ferry landing, told the Nelson Star she thinks the new facility will help with traffic flow.

“It’s renovated downtown Balfour and made us look upbeat, and it was time,” she said.

Some businesses on the east side of the ferry landing in Balfour were not so upbeat.

Randy Zelonka, owner of Gill and Gift, said the design and location of a new sidewalk has made it impossible for large vehicles such as trucks, emergency vehicles, large RVs, and vehicles towing boats to access the gas pumps at his business. He said his business has suffered as a result.

Robert Ward, the owner of land on which the four businesses nearest the lake are located, said there used to be a lane outside of his parking lot for vehicles that wished to stop for a variety of reasons. That lane is gone now, he says, and vehicles are causing congestion in his parking lot.

“One of the main things that we recommended (in government public consultation sessions) was that they have a turn lane or a pull-out lane for when the vehicles exit the ferry, so they have a place to turn their propane back on,” he said.

READ MORE: Kootenay Lake ferry terminals to receive upgrades


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Report into B.C. prolific offenders will be released in mid-September
Next story
Investigations into police-involved injuries, deaths backlogging as incidents increase in B.C.

Just Posted

Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)
Heather Serafini recognized as Area B volunteer of the year

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Police investigating after cyclist injured in vehicle collision

Last year’s event marking International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day was held at the former ANKORS office location, which included a wall memorializing those who have been lost to the toxic drug crisis. Trevor Crawley file photo.
Local advocates to mark International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day

Frank Lento was a trustee and chair at SD5 for 15 years. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Frank Lento to retire from school board