Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

Lawrence Wellington Allard was last seen in Kamloops in November 1975. Image contributed.

A niece that lives in Florida is renewing her family’s plea for answers after her uncle went missing in Kamloops 40 years ago.

Lawrence Wellington Allard was reported missing on Sept. 26, 1977 when he was 35 years old. He would be 77 now.

His family is offering a new private reward for information in his disappearance.

Allard was first reported missing by his mother in 1977, however police quickly discovered that he had not actually been seen since November 1975.

“He had been living in Kamloops with his mother on Tamarac Avenue before his disappearance. Lawrence is First Nations and frequently stayed with friends on the Kamloops Indian Reserve,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“The initial investigation and subsequent interviews of family members, friends and witnesses over the years has not revealed any specifics of Lawrence’s disappearance. RCMP have no evidence of why or how he disappeared.”

Now, more than 40 years later, the police file remains open.

“Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit has and will actively follow up on all leads and tips received regarding the disappearance of Allard,” added Shelkie.

“Unfortunately, at the time of his disappearance, there were no leads or tips from the public.”

RCMP say that most of Allard’s friends and associates that were spoken to at the time of his disappearance are now deceased.

“It is the RCMP’s hope that by bringing forward Larry Allard’s name, some new information may be brought to light. And, in an effort to get much needed closure, the family is offering a private reward for information leading to the discovery of his remains,” explained Shelkie.

“Allard’s family is solely responsible for the administration of the private reward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

