Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

While wildfire season hasn’t quite hit the East Kootenay region yet, there are still a few smaller blazes being actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

The latest is a small seven-hectare wildfire that is burning in a remote area northeast of Canal Flats, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

The Jack Creek wildfire is believed to be lightning-caused and was discovered on Thursday, June 21.

It is not threatening any communities or structures, according to Karlee Kachman, a Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre.

“It is being actioned today by a unit crew and an officer, so 21 personnel total on site,” said Kachman. “They do have a helicopter assigned, but it’ll be used as needed. There was rain last night [Thursday] so it’s not super-active, but they’ll get better eyes on it and we’ll hopefully get more information later today [Friday].”

The Jack Creek wildfire is one of only a few that have sparked up on the region so far.

Crews already tackled a 47-hectare wildfire that was discovered on June 3rd, however, that fire — the Branch G White Rock fire — is under control and is being patrolled and monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

A thunderstorm has rolled through the region over the last few days with lightning strikes across the B.C. Interior region.

Bachman says it is important that the public report any signs of wildfire, such as smoke, even if they think it’s already been reported. To call in a wildfire, dial 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

“As we are experiencing more lightning and fire starts due to lightning, we do ask that the public remain vigilant about their own fire use at this time,” she added.

Currently, there is a Category Three — open burning — prohibition in place, however, Category Two and campfires are still permitted, according to Kachman.

The Category Three prohibition bans any fires larger than two metres high and three metres wide, the burning of stubble grass or an area larger than 2,000 square metres, or burning more than two piles at one time.

“The fire danger rating for the Cranbrook and Invermere area is moderate with pockets of high and low mixed throughout that area,” said Kachman. “We are anticipating more precipitation coming into the weekend.”

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere
Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader's acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops 'arresting' woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

