Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

Seven remote households are under an evacuation order as a new wildfire five kilometres west of Telegraph Creek burns out of control.

The Alkali Lake wildfire has grown 45-hectares overnight to 150 hectares today. Seven homes are known to be under the order issued by the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine (RDKS). All persons along Highway 51 from west of Sawmill Lake to Glenora are required to evacuate the area immediacy and report to Emergency Support Services at the Dease Lake Community Hall.

So far no homes have been lost to the fire, nor are there any reported injuries, according to the RDKS.

The fire is travelling northeast toward the 300-person community of Telegraph Creek. Fire crews are now trying to push the spread away from the town by tackling the fire on the southern and eastern flanks.

Telegraph Creek is not under an evacuation order at this time.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

RDKS declared a state of emergency and evacuation alert within 24 hours of the fire’s discovery Aug. 1 then upgraded the alert to an evacuation order today. Thirty-one additional personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment arrived on scene this morning, adding to three firefighters already on the ground with air assistance from three helicopters and one air tanker.

Alkali Lake Wildfire – video courtesy Neoma Sampson

Yesterday two homes were under structural protection with the wildfire 300 metres away, said BC Wildfire Service.

Additional structural protection units are expected to arrive later today to assess vulnerabilities in Telegraph Creek.

BC Wildfire Service said the lighting-caused blaze is now a Rank 2 wildfire, described as a low, vigorous surface fire with an unorganized flame and inconsistent rate of spread.

It is among six interface fires of note and 78 fires total in the Northwest Fire Centre. The area experienced a week of hot, dry weather reaching the mid-to-upper 30s. Open burning and campfire bans go into effect today throughout the Northwest Fire Centre.

READ MORE: Evacuation Alert issued due to Shovel Lake Wildfire

An unrelated 306-hectare, lighning-caused fire is also burning near Elbow Lake, about 70 kilometres north of Dease Lake. According to BC Wildfire Services the fire is producing heavy smoke and is highly visible from Hwy 37.

Two cabins are receiving structural protection. One helicopter has been assigned to monitor the situation.

More to come.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Neoma Sampson photo

Aaron Brown photo

Neoma Sampson photo

Previous story
Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself
Next story
B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Just Posted

Grants aim to improve well-being of residents in region

Columbia Basin Trust commits nearly $965,000 to 17 projects that address social issues

Kootenay Boundary Girl Guides celebrate achievement, adventure

Submitted On June 23, twelve Girl Guides from the Kootenay and Boundary… Continue reading

Getting set for the 32nd Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Back for it’s 32nd straight year, the Cranbrook Professional Rodeo will take… Continue reading

Mike Peabody will seek re-election to Council

A third sitting Cranbrook City Councillor will be running again as an… Continue reading

Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

SummerSounds heads into second month

The Holly and Jon Quartet are pictured rocking Rotary Park Saturday, July… Continue reading

Ladies League 2-Ball Tournament raises $1,087 for Food Bank

The recent 2018 Cranbrook Ladies League 2-Ball Gold Tournament raised $1,087 and… Continue reading

Phoenix has yet to rise from the ashes

If you ever wanted an example of government bureaucracy run amok, you… Continue reading

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Most Read