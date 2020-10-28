Pictured are local veterans at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Cranbrook. There will be no formal ceremony held in Rotary Park this year due to COVID-19, however personal displays of remembrance are encouraged. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Remembrance Day different, but not forgotten, says Cranbrook Legion

The Legion will not be hosting their traditional ceremony at the cenotaph this year

Remembrance Day will look entirely different this year, as with most other events of 2020. That doesn’t mean that as a community we can’t take a moment to reflect, says the Cranbrook Legion.

The Royal Canadian legion Branch 24 (Cranbrook) says that Remembrance Day in this community will always be a day to remember and reflect on those that have served our country and the people that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to host an event. Typically, the Legion would host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Rotary Park but this year that won’t be able to happen.

“There are no options to safely father at the cenotaph this year,” said Legion President Edith LeClair in a press release. “We have made plans to assure the health and safety of our community while still offering our remembrance and gratitude.”

LeClair says the Legion has not taken this decision lightly.

“I know there will be so many with heavy hearts that look forward to gathering with the community every November 11th,” LeClair said.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

The Legion will be hosting a very small, private ceremony to ensure that the enduring tradition of honour is not broken. Plans are underway to offer video and pictures of the event, says the Legion.

Cranbrook residents are asked to take time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 to pause for a minute of silence and reflection.

“Bring your household together and say a few words to honour those that have given so much for our country,” said LeClair.

The Legion also encourages displays in the front window of your home and/or business. These could include wreaths, pictures of poppies or a lit candle to create a community-wide display of remembrance.

“If you can manage, gather your family in the front yard of your home and create a neighbourhood moment of silence,” encouraged the Legion.

The Legion branch will also open their doors on Remembrance Day to members and veterans. The capacity of the lounge has been greatly reduced and the Legion will be carefully following capacity regulations and other COVID-19 protocols to ensure everyone is safe and healthy.

The Cranbrook Branch 24 Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign will be taking place this year, but not in the same way it normally does.

The poppy campaign kicked off on October 7, and there is officially a Legion Poppy Office located at 100B Cranbrook St. N.

There will not be a large display of wreaths at the Rotary Park cenotaph, but rather businesses and organizations can rent and display wreathes at their locations Wreaths will be available from some of the canvassers who deliver poppy boxes in the coming days. They are also available at the poppy office.

Most schools won’t be hosting Remembrance Day assemblies or award ceremonies either, but many will be honouring the day a moment of silence in their classrooms. The student literary and poster campaigns are still on track, with the deadline for entries on November 16.

For more information on the poppy campaign, call the office at 250-426-8531 or stop by the Campaign office located next to the access centre on Cranbrook St. N.

“They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

Lest we forget.”







Most Read