Members of the Elko and Baynes Lake Fire Departments on the scene of a grassfire late Thursday afternoon in the Jaffray area. (Photo courtesy RDEK)

Members of the Elko and Baynes Lake Fire Departments on the scene of a grassfire late Thursday afternoon in the Jaffray area. (Photo courtesy RDEK)

Remember the dangers of spring burning

Grass fires in the region prompt safety reminder from the RDEK

A brace of grass fires in the region recently has prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay to remind residents about the dangers of spring burning.

On Thursday, the Baynes Lake and Jaffray Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the Jaffray area.

“A private property owner was burning grass and it got away on him,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Hockley, in a release from the RDEK. “When we arrived on scene, the fire was moving into longer grass and our firefighters did a good job of containing it quickly and preventing what could have been a much more serious situation.”

Seven firefighters and five pieces of apparatus were involved in the half-hectare fire, which has now been fully extinguished.

On March 11, members of Windermere Fire responded to a one-hectare grass fire on Kootenay #3 Road,with five firefighters and two apparatus.

“This is a good reminder for everyone about the importance of ensuring the burning conditions are safe and taking steps to be prepared every time you burn outdoors,” Hockley said. “This includes having a water source, shovel or tools, burning when it’s not windy and staying on site monitoring the fire until it is completely out.”

While many residents think about the danger of burning during the heat of the summer, caution is needed throughout the next few months as well, said Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair.

“This time of year is known as the ‘spring dip’ where the dead, dry fuels from last season pose a fire risk due to their low moisture content and the lush, moisture-rich new vegetation has not yet started to grow.”

Previous story
Chief of B.C. First Nation struck by wildfires, floods says moving may be safest bet
Next story
Prince George apologizes for taking down part of a homeless camp

Just Posted

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Members of the Elko and Baynes Lake Fire Departments on the scene of a grassfire late Thursday afternoon in the Jaffray area. (Photo courtesy RDEK)
Remember the dangers of spring burning

Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck, seen here at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games where he served as Team Canada's Chef de Mission, has been elected to the International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council. Photo courtesy of Canadian Paralympic Committee.
Kimberley’s Josh Dueck elected to International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council

Pictured is Matilda, a kitten who was recently brought into the East Kootenay SPCA with a badly broken leg. The SPCA is raising funds for Matilda while she receives care after having to have the leg amputated. (EK SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA raising funds for Matilda the kitten after leg amputation