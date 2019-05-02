Sydney Robillard and Alex Simons were reported missing last June when their Piper aircraft, which left from Cranbrook, did not make it to the Okanagan.

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Family members of a young couple missing in southeastern British Columbia for nearly two years hope a renewed search will bring some closure.

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta., haven’t been seen since June 8, 2017, when Simons took off from Cranbrook on the final leg of a flight to Kamloops from Lethbridge.

The search for the pair, both in their 20s, and their Piper Warrior has covered nearly 40,000 square kilometres of rugged terrain, mostly in the areas of St. Mary Valley or Redding Creek, northwest of Cranbrook.

But a relative of Simons, Natalie Lindgren, says new information from a local pilot has shifted attention to the area of Lost Dog Valley, north of Kimberley.

Lindgren is organizing a three-day search of that region, set to begin May 8.

READ MORE: 1 year after vanishing from the sky near Cranbrook, B.C. pilot is remembered

Weather near Cranbrook was deteriorating as Simons and Robillard took off at around 3 p.m., and Lindgren says the pilot remembers seeing a Piper Warrior fly over his house at about 3:15, in a line that would have put the plane close to the Lost Dog Valley area.

“It was confirmed with Cranbrook flight services that there was not another Piper Warrior out at that time,” says Lindgren.

She’s seeking volunteers for the search, which she says will focus on a lower elevation area of Lost Dog Valley that was not initially checked due to poor weather conditions.

WATCH: Nearly 20 planes search for aircraft that went missing en route to Kamloops

“It’s a very dangerous environment,” says Lindgren.

“We are looking for people with search and rescue experience, with drones that are able to capture pictures, and also planes. Any civil aircraft that can go out and fly, that’s fantastic.”

The weather, aircraft performance and experience of the young pilot all make the valley a likely choice as Simons tried to thread his way through worsening conditions to reach Kamloops, says Lindgren.

“That really leads us to believe that that’s a high-probability area,” she says. (CHBZ)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room
Next story
‘Riley Howell is a hero’: North Carolina student who attacked gunman lauded

Just Posted

Cranbrook Tritons hold annual Swim-A-Thon

The club had 30 swimmers take part in the annual event as they aimed to raise money

User groups mull Balment Park decision for indoor facility

KEYSA, BMX group working together to ensure minimal impact on their respective operations

Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

Tapp one of five candidates vying for open council seat

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Human remains discovered in burned truck near Okanagan city

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Most Read