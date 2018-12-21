Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Snowboarder buried in Elk Valley avalanche

Four split boarders had a close call near Corbin on Saturday after triggering a small avalanche that fully buried one of them.

The group was able to self-rescue and locate the buried snowboarder, who was found caught around two trees 70 feet from impact.

Cattle truck crash closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray

Police are investigating after a crash between an SUV and a cattle liner carrying 42 head of cattle collided between Jaffray and Galloway this week. Highway 3 was closed for 10 hours on Monday, and the drivers of both vehicles, two women aged 72 and 37, suffered minor injuries.

Billing issues not to blame: Ministry of Health

The B.C. Ministry of Health has confirmed that funds continue to flow between B.C. and Alberta, despite suggestions payment delays may be causing access issues for those wishing to receive treatment across the border. East Kootenay MLA Tom Shypitka plans to meet with Elk Valley doctors to discuss the Alberta referral process.

Kimberley Alpine Resort officially open for the season

Kimberley Alpine Resort celebrated opening day on Saturday, Dec. 15.

On Saturday, the North Star Quad Chair, the Easter Chair and Magic Carpet were open. The resort will continue to open the rest of the hill as snowmaking continues and weather permits. Check the snow report for the latest information and updates at skikimberley.com.


