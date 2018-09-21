Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson tours the East Kootenay

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson made his way through the East Kootenay this week to discuss the upcoming proportional representation referendum.

Wilkinson says pro rep would be bad for B.C., with his main concerns revolving around the size of the potential new ridings and one-issue parties having too much power. Wilkinson also questioned wether John Horgan’s government is sincere in this attempt to change the system.

Both Wilkinson and MLA Doug Clovechok are urging all residents to vote on the referendum.

Candidates announced for 2018 municipal elections

On Friday, Sept. 14 the nomination period for the 2018 general local and school elections closed. Candidates have started to announce their platforms across the East Kootenay. Information on new candidates and incumbents in your City can be found under the Municipal Election section of your local newspaper’s website.

Local government elections in B.C. are held every four years, with the 2018 election to take place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Regulations on public cannabis use, smoking laws being discussed ahead of legalization

Many communities within the East Kootenay are starting to consider how the legalization of cannabis will affect smoking laws and local bylaws. With just under one month until cannabis is legalized across the province, communities are wondering how they will regulate its use in public spaces.

For example, Cranbrook introduced a draft cannabis bylaw this week, while the District of Elkford has considered a public smoking ban.

In Kimberley, bylaws have yet to be addressed, however a local business has applied for a cannabis retail store through the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 Category 2 open fires became permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. At the same time, Category 3 fires are now permitted with the exception of the Boundary Fire Zone.