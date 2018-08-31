Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie Arena tragedy

An investigation into the Fernie arena tragedy has found occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to three men who died after being exposed to ammonia at the facility.

WorkSafeBC has found the City of Fernie and CIMO Refrigeration violated workplace laws in the lead up to, and during their handling of, the fatal gas leak at Fernie Memorial Arena last year.

In a report released Wednesday afternoon, the agency identifies eight violations of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational Health and Safety Regulation by the City of Fernie.

The City of Fernie released a statement Thursday stating the City still feels the loss of three valuable men, and they know how essential it is to take worker safety seriously.

$3.3 million administration and health building to benefit Tobacco Plains

A new multi-million dollar facility will give Tobacco Plains Indian Band room for future growth and more services.

The Tobacco Plains Indian Band is part of the Ktunaxa Nation and located in Grassmere on a reserve spanning over 10,000 acres.

The new administration and health services building opened Tuesday, allowing growth for community gatherings and health services, and continued services for elders, youth and families within the community, while still offering all of the services they did previously.

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

The current B.C. wildfire season has broken the record again, as the number of hectres burned across the province has exceeded 2017’s total.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, 1,298,454 hectares have burned as of Wednesday, overtaking last year’s total of 1,216,053 hectares.

Crews are currently battling 534 fires, and the province extended its state of emergency until Sept. 12.

B.C. 55+ Games around the corner

The 31st annual B.C. 55+ Games will be held in Kimberley and Cranbrook this year from September 11 to 15.

Over 2,200 participants from across the province are expected to attend the event, competing in 23 different sports from pickle ball and curling to dragon boating and ice hockey.

The City of Kimberley announced Monday that all participants will receive free public transit during the event.