Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

East Kootenay fire victim honoured

People across the East Kootenay are remembering Bradley Patrick Tipper, the 24-year-old who passed away on August 9 after a fire broke out in the Ponderosa Apartments in Sparwood, where he was living.

He is remembered as a gentle-hearted, generous man who was dedicated to his friends, family and community.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

The BC Court of Appeal has given Crown a chance to try James Oler again in his child bride case while denying Emily Blacmore’s appeal of her guilty verdict.

In a decision handed down Tuesday morning, the three-judge panel said the trail judge who acquitted Oler in 2017 erred in his interpretation of the law.

Over and Winston Blackmore are both part of a polygamous sect in Bountiful in southeastern B.C.

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled that the Jumbo Glacier Resort project should be reconsidered after justice Carla Forth successfully argued that a 2014 decision from then Minister of Environment Mary Polak was unreasonable.

Forth ordered the decision be remitted to the Ministry of Environment for the current minister to reconsider the interpretation of the Environmental Assessment Act.

Lightning blamed for most recent regional fires

According to the Southeast Fire Centre, nearly all of the fires that started around the region in the last month were caused by lightning.

Between July 19 and August 19 there have been 342 wildfire starts, 90 per cent of which are being blamed by lightning.

Steady progress is being made by the B.C. Wildfire service on those fires, in spite of challenging weather conditions and heightened fire danger rating.

Of those 342 lightning-caused wildfires, 177 have been declared out, 28 and under control 24 are being held and 95 are classified as out of control.

The City of Kimberley remains on evacuation alert and the St. Mary Valley remains under and evacuation order.

Previous story
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Next story
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Just Posted

2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Game Changing community members will be honoured at Awards Gala on September 22, 2018

Evacuation alert issued for Edgewood

Mt. O’Leary fire burning 9 km from the community

PHOTOS: Syringa Fire continues to grow

Photographer captures striking photos of the Syringa Creek Fire.

Ktunaxa disappointed in Jumbo court ruling

Indigenous group remains opposed to ski resort development in Jumbo Valley.

Higher winds expected today

Weather forecast calls for change mid-day today (Thursday, August 23, 2018) as cold front moves in

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To my neighbour you noticed I was watering my lawn on… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

It happened this week in Cranbrook Week August 19th – 25th Dave… Continue reading

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

Most Read