Regional hospital development study on hold

Local politicians are taking issue with a decision from Interior Health to shelve a study that would map out the next 10 years of development at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board (KERHD) was informed of Interior Health’s decision at a recent meeting in Cranbrook, which was made in part because of a current staffing shortage, said Dean McKerracher, the board chair.

“I’m not thrilled with it,” said McKerracher, who noted he is running in the upcoming Elkford municipal elections and wishes to stay on as KERHD board chair. “…I committed to the hospital board that should I get re-elected in Elkford, then I will continue on to fight for the facility in Cranbrook and see if we can push the date up the ladder on the project list.”

The study is intended to look at existing space for the oncology unit, dialysis, pharmacy and the laboratory and project how facility needs will change over the long-term future.

McKerracher said the plan looks to address the potential of moving or relocating those services within the building to find a larger space.

“To me, the study — I think its necessary, absolutely, because there’s no sense building on to a facility or building up a facility that in another couple years, you’re going to have to do something different then,” McKerracher said.

“So I understand the shortage of staffing,” McKerracher said. I just don’t understand why, with a shortage of staffing, they can’t bring in a team to do the survey and the study to be done so that we can get our project moving forward faster.”

Until the study is completed, the redevelopment of the facility space for those four health services is on hold, he added.

McKerracher said the board passed a motion to support 40 per cent of the funding for the study, which might help the study get more profile on the priority list.

However, McKerracher added that other communities and hospital boards are starting to take the same approach, which makes for some difficult maneuvering and negotiations.

“I’m prepared to fight that battle and work towards success for our building in Cranbrook, and all facilities,” McKerracher said.

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka, who used to sit on the KERHD board before being elected into provincial politics last year, also voiced his concern over the project delay.

“It’s disappointing that government is holding back,” said Shypitka. “I’ve talked with Interior Health and they’re pushing the pause button on funding towards a master plan on priorities for the regional hospital.

“We’ve done a lot of great work at that regional hospital, we’ve spent millions upon tens of millions of dollars over the last 16 years when the B.C. Liberals were in [government] and it’s gotten to a point where it’s starting to attract specialized physicians and we’re looking at the next piece.