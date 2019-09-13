Regional chambers meet with provincial government staff

Regional representatives with Kootenay chambers of commerce recently met with the provincial government to bring forward local and provincial issues.

Meeting with deputy and assistant deputy ministers across 11 ministries, chamber representatives voiced their priorities such as agriculture, finance, forestry —particularly wildfire interface management — jobs, trade and technology, municipal affairs, and public safety.

Further concerns felt across the province include taxation, species-at-risk legislation and the impacts to business, transportation and infrastructure, emergency management and housing.

“The opportunity to present our policies to senior level government staff, who are truly doing the heavy lifting when it comes to policy, was a unique opportunity.” said Christine Hoechsmann, Cranbrook Chamber Government Affairs Chair. “There were no canned answers, it was a real discussion on the issues that face our members every day and they heard first-hand how some of their policies are effecting our members here in the Kootenays.”

Across the province, chambers of commerce have been meeting with provincial government representatives between July and October.

“We received great feedback on our policies on Wildfire Interface, Species at Risk and Remediation Standards and made great connections with those ministries to enable us to move forward with our work to push government for change,” said Kristin Parsons, Executive Director, Cranbrook Chamber. “The connections we made today will be instrumental in the success of our policy work moving forward.”

Previous story
Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society
Next story
Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Just Posted

Aquatic centre to remain closed for the next month

City staff say the closure is due to ongoing roof construction at Western Financial Place

Regional chambers meet with provincial government staff

Regional representatives with Kootenay chambers of commerce recently met with the provincial… Continue reading

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

Registration open now for Kootenay Up and Down disc golf tournament

PDGA sanctioned, B-tier tournament takes place Oct. 5-6 at Wycliffe and Cranbrook courses

Skymount partners with College, creates course preparing students for growing drone industry

Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies (COTR) recently unveiled an intriguing new program… Continue reading

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

$174-million acid plant up and running at Trail smelter

Teck Trail Ops; New facility replaces 1970s technology

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

Most Read