Regional cadets team up for training exercise

Cranbrook and Golden cadets head to Invermere for orienteering challenge

Three local army and air cadet corps recently joined together for a day and overnight training activity in Invermere for an orienteering exercise.

Staff and cadets from the 552 Key City Air Cadet Squadron, along with 3066 Army Cadet Corps out of Golden, jointed hosts 2756 Invermere Army Cadet Corps last weekend to combine the mental and physical challenges of orienteering.

Cadets had to navigate between control points using a compass on a map, with emphasis on map-reading and direction-finding skills.

The cadets reported that the first course was extra challenging because some people in the community moved the control markers, however, the cadets adapted and finished the course. Following the orienteering challenge, cadets participated in leadership tasking, team building and ‘minute-to-win-it’ games took up the rest of the day.

On Sunday, the cadets got the chance to hear from Tom McNeil, the assistant fire chief for the Invermere Fire Department, who spoke about careers in firefighting.

After McNeil’s presentation, the cadets took part in a stretcher challenge, which simulated carrying a patient around challenging terrain and obstacles.

Simulating the patient on the stretcher was a duffel bag as the body and a glass pie plate with an egg inside that was covered by a bowl, affectionately referred to as ‘EGG-bert’. The object was to transport EGG-bert around the course in the fastest time without breaking the egg, which was rolling around the pie plate under the bowl.

At the completion of the course, Capt. Rob Bott took the egg out of the pie plate and squeezed it between his hands. If it broke, it simulated a brain injury.

The cadets say it was a successful training weekend and are looking to continue working together in future training exercises. For more information about Army Cadet Corps or Air Cadet Squadrons in the East Kootenay, please email Capt. L. Bott

 

