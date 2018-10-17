A group picture of the three units after the orienteering exercise. From left to right: 2756 Army Corp, 552 Air Squadron (middle) and 561 Air Squadron.

Regional cadets compete in orienteering exercise

Three regional cadet corps recently competed against each other in an orienteering competition in Cranbrook, with the 552 Air Squadron (Cranbrook) taking first place, followed by 2756 Army Corps (Invermere) in second and 561 Air Squadron (Nelson) in third.

Teams were comprised of two junior cadets (12-14 years old) and two senior cadets (15-18 years old), and had to complete a course.

While the 552 Air Squadron finished first, there was not a lot of time between all three teams when they finished.

All told, there were 20 cadets from three different units participating, with extras also running the course without being offiically tallied.

Orienteering is an outdoor adventure sport involving cross-country navigation skills to traverse unfamiliar terrain, collecting ‘control’ punches in the fastest time. There is often more than one route to choose from, so cadets had to choose which way was best for them. The path might be easier, but longer and the direct route might be faster, but more challenging.

Orienteering is an optional program within the Sea, Army & Air Cadet training syllabus and is being heavily promoted in the province with the assistance of Major Hildebrandt, Victoria and her team. The goal is for all cadet units to participate in this fun adventure sport.

The sport originates from the Swedish Military during the late 19th century. As a part of its training, the first known competition was held for Swedish Military Officers in 1893.

The Canadian Orienteering Federation was formed in 1967.

Previous story
Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Just Posted

Avalanche look for home opener wins

The Avalanche men’s volleyball team had a hard road trip last weekend… Continue reading

Kimberley’s cannabis stores are open for business

Both are working through the process for a legal permit

Fatality on Hwy 93/95 near Radium

Accident by Juniper Heights shuts down highway

Mayor wades into indoor sports facility debate

The debate over where to build a proposed indoor sports facility has… Continue reading

Regional cadets compete in orienteering exercise

Three regional cadet corps recently competed against each other in an orienteering… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Library’s mega-book-sale underway at Ktunaxa Gym

The Annual Fall Book Sale of the Friends of the Library and… Continue reading

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Man holds newborn son for first time after devastating B.C. racetrack crash

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales by noon

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Long time Kimberley resident and school principal Don Davies spent… Continue reading

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Most Read