Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

Environment Canada is issuing a warning that conditions are ripe for dangerous thunderstorms in the East Kootenay region.

Lighting strikes could be seen around Cranbrook on Wednesday evening, while Environment Canada is forecasting that conditions could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain on Thursday.

The forecast blames a moist and unstable airmass in the B.C. Interior that could trigger thunderstorm activity, which could include heavy rainfall of up to 25 millimetres per hour of precipitation, raising flash flooding concerns.

Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are also possible, which can damage buildings, knock down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for northern British Columbia.

Previous story
New seniors care facility officially announced
Next story
Honey bees set up BnB in Kimberley chimney

Just Posted

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Honey bees set up BnB in Kimberley chimney

A local beekeeper is excited this week after finding thousands of honey… Continue reading

New seniors care facility officially announced

Golden Life Management will operate Kootenay Street Village, which features 97 units.

Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Three dead in highway crash in B.C. Interior

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

VIDEO: Trafalgar students shave their heads for cancer charity

Molly Thomson and Solana Lam raised approximately $1,000

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert

Agreement announced in partnership with 14 central and north cost First Nations

Most Read