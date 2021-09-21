Redevelopment of bowling alley takes shape

Council passes first, second reading of zoning application to add craft brewery to land use.

Plans for the redevelopment of the former Juniper Lanes bowling alley are taking shape.

City council passed first and second reading of a zoning amendment application from Red Brick Enterprises, which is seeking to add craft brewery to the land use at the old bowling alley that is currently under redevelopment.

Red Brick Enterprises is comprised of the same duo — Jesse Roberts and Fred Williams — that redeveloped the old fire hall into the Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap.

According to a preliminary concept plan, the redeveloped bowling alley will include areas for craft brewing tanks, kitchen and customer seating, an arcade section, and retaining eight of the original bowling lanes for use.