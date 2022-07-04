Red handed: Two caught helping themselves to CanWel wood near Fernie

A local caught two men cutting up logs on CanWel land above Fernie over the long weekend

Two men were spotted helping themselves to CanWel wood on private land near Fernie over the long weekend. (Image contributed)

CanWel is urging people to stay away from no trespassing areas near Fernie, after reports of people stealing recently cut logs.

A local resident sent in photos to The Free Press showing two men sawing up the cut-down logs and loading wood into the back of two vehicles near the Bear Chutes trailhead, above Fernie, over the recent long weekend.

They were found on the other side of ‘no trespassing’ signs, and gates which had been cut to gain access, the witness said. They were both well-equipped and ready for the task, with gloves, chainsaws and two trucks to ferry away their loot.

The area has been used as a staging ground for CanWel to carry out logging activity in recent weeks. The area has been closed to vehicle access for long periods of time to allow logging trucks and machinery to work.

A CanWel spokesperson confirmed the incident had taken place on their land on Sunday, July 3, and said they were working with the RCMP to determine if anything had been stolen, and to identify the suspects.

“We have theft discouraging systems in place, signage, gates, cameras, community supporting alliances and we will not tolerate theft or damage to our land,” the spokesperson said.

“We are focused on our assets and take these matters seriously, the company will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, each and every time.”

The two vehicles seen on site where the men were cutting up wood were a four-door dark red Ram 2500, and a two-door black Dodge Dakota. Both had B.C. license plates.

Elk Valley RCMP confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

