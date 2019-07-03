A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP) A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP)

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

RCMP busted the driver of a red Ferrari celebrating Canada Day a little too hard.

The Ferrari was caught going “warp speed” along Highway 97 C in West Kelowna.

Radars clocked the vehicle travelling at more than 200 kilometres an hour landing the driver a $483 ticket and an impounded car.

A BC RCMP Traffic tweet said, “Can’t outrun a police radio!”

“Obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” the tweet said.

