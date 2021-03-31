Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.

Recycling carts for curbside collection set for residential delivery

Contractor operating curbside recycling program to deliver carts to residential households

Cranbrook’s next step towards automated curbside recycling is set to begin, with the delivery of carts to residential households starting next week.

Between April 9-21, GFL — the contractor operating the recycling program — will be delivering one 240-litre wheeled cart to each residential household, along with an information guide, according to the city. Each cart will be tagged and include a serial number for tracking purposes.

Cart tagging will allow the contractor to monitor when recycling has been collected and track where any potential contaminants came from.

“The recycling cart will be delivered to the end of your driveway or walkway. We ask that you please remove the cart from this location and place it in a more secure area like in your garage, backyard, or another space until your collection day,” says Katelyn Pocha, Water and Wastewater Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook. “If you have not received a cart by April 22, please notify the City via 311. We ask for your patience during the cart delivery, as it takes time to coordinate and fulfill any additional requests we may receive during the initial roll-out.”

Our contractor is scheduled to officially begin residential collection services on Monday May 3, in partnership with RecycleBC and GFL.

While the curbside collection program will accept most recyclable material, there are some items that will not be accepted, such as glass (including household glass containers), soft plastics (grocery bags, plastic wrapping), Styrofoam packaging and electronics. The curbside program will not take those items, however, they can still be taken to the RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.


