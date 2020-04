A screech owl was recently released back into the wild near Ft. Steele after recovering from injuries at a rehabilitation centre in the Lower Mainland. Photo courtesy BCCOS.

The owl was discovered by a B.C. Conservation Officers Service member last fall while on patrol. The nocturnal bird of prey was transported to O.W.L. Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, where it made a full recovery.

“Thank you to OWL and all the volunteers who helped make this possible,” wrote the B.C. COS, in a Facebook post.