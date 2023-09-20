RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has put the call out to the area’s residents to considering stepping up and joining the ranks of the Columbia Valley, or the Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire Team and Rescue Services.

“Now is the time to step up and join our team,” said Jon Tames, Columbia Valley Rural Fire Services Deputy Chief. “We provide the training, and we support new recruits through the learning process. The only requirement is an interest in helping your community and a commitment to training.”

The RDEK’s fire departments are located in Jaffray, Baynes Lake, Elko, Hosmer, Fairmont, Windermere, Edgewater and Panorama.

READ MORE: Firefighters respond to trailer fire near Tie Lake

“We see regular evidence of the critical role our fire departments play in our communities, and without the dedicated firefighters we have on our team we simply would not be able to provide that service,” Tames said.

Application forms can be found at rdek.bc.ca or in person at the fire halls.

“It takes a special person to fill a firefighter’s boots, and the RDEK’s fire and rescue services are looking for men and women with courage, dedication and commitment to join our crew,” reads the RDEK’s website.

No previous training is required to apply. The only requirement, according to the RDEK, is an interest in helping your community and a commitment to training.

Members can expect to train one night a week for two hours. Firefighters are paid-on-call and are offered a benefits package.

“Our annual recruitment drive is on now and we are looking for new members to join our team to help ensure our

fire services remain strong,” said Elk Valley & South Country Fire Chief Michael Hockley. “There are many benefits to joining a department, including invaluable personal and leadership development, lifesaving first aid skills, and the pride that comes with serving your community.”

To learn more, you are welcomed to contact the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service at 250-429-3133 or the Columbia Valley Rural Fire Rescue Service at 250-342-6214.

If interested, you are encouraged to apply now, as training is set to begin in November.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter