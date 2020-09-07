Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)

RDEK updated on Kicking Horse Canyon highway expansion

Project bid will be awarded later this month, limited construction to start in the fall

Officials involved with a major highway expansion project near Golden provided an update to the Regional District of East Kootenay as a contract for the $601-million project is set to be awarded this fall.

The project, a 4.8 kilometre expansion of the TransCanada highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon, is currently in the process of selecting one proposal out of three that were submitted to the government, according to Art McClean, Operations Manager with the Rocky Mountain District division of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A winning bid will likely be selected by the end of the month and limited construction will start in the fall, he said.

The project is one of four phases of construction in the canyon, which have been ongoing since 2002.

“The intent here, as has been throughout the other projects, is to improve traveller safety,” said McClean. “The highway reliability is obviously very important, we have quite a bit of rockfall and avalanche hazard through the Phase 4 section, which we’re going to be addressing.

“And we’re also trying to address and reduce the vehicle-wildlife collisions through fencing and passage structures.”

On the Phase 4 route, McClean says there will be extended closures in order to accommodate construction, however, those longer closures lasting a day or more will occur in the spring and fall shoulder seasons.

Crews are also going to work during the night as much as possible, and there will not be any daytime summer or long weekend closures, he added.

With full construction expected to start next spring, Highway 93/95 is being prepared as an alternate route for travellers. A ‘substantial’ signage package is being prepared in the coming weeks to inform travellers about the alternate route, McClean added.

Roughly 20 per cent of travellers will end up going elsewhere and not choose the Highway 93/95 alternative route, said McClean, basing his estimate off personal experience and backed up by computer modelling.

“What we’ve actually got here is we expect roughly 20 per cent of traffic…will be diverted outside of our alternate route, so it will be going down, for example, to Highway 3,” McClean said. “Ultimately, if that actually transpires, that will represent a change of about nine per cent on the total volume of Highway 3 and that will increase the truck volume by about 50 per cent.

“Now that number sounds very big, but the reality — when we’re looking at the shoulder period of the year — that 50 per cent actually amounts to be about 12 trucks per hour at the peak.

“So about one every five minutes, that’s roughly what we’re looking at.”

Many RDEK directors raised concerns over increased traffic flow on the alternate route, with one suggesting speed reductions in the Columbia Valley, while another worried about increased commercial truck traffic on a highway that has multiple school bus stops near West Fernie.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Just Posted

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

RDEK updated on Kicking Horse Canyon highway expansion

Project bid will be awarded later this month, limited construction to start in the fall

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

Dynamiters Head Coach Derek Stuart shares his thoughts on the upcoming season

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Most Read