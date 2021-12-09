RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.

RDEK to present information on housing needs

The district will be presenting findings from their Housing Needs Study on Dec. 16

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) will be presenting findings from their Electoral Area Housing Needs Report at an online Zoom information session on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to share the key findings from the Housing Needs Report, talk about some of the trends observed across the region and answer questions from attendees,” said planning coordinator, Karen MacLeod in a press release.

“The Housing Needs Report and a summary of the engagement throughout the project can be viewed in the documents section on the project page,” the release says.

The RDEK partnered with the non-profit M’akola Development Services on the assessment.

