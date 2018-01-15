RDEK supports indoor sports facility

Regional government kicks in funding commitment to help leverage grant opportunities.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is throwing it’s support behind a movement to raise funds dedicated for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook.

During an RDEK meeting earlier this month, the board of directors approved the authorization of a letter guaranteeing some funding to allow organizers of the project to pursue grant funding from organizations such as the Columbia Basin Trust.

Rob Gay, the chair of the RDEK board of directors, said the regional government committed to 10 per cent of the project’s funding that translates into $130,000 to help leverage over $100,000 that the group, headed up by Mike Robinson, has already received in commitments.

“They’re trying to prepare for an application to the Columbia Basin Trust’s Recreation Program,” said Gay, “where they need to show some matching funding, so it was very important that they we did this in January because I think the application process closes in January, so they;ll get a letter from us guaranteeing that funding if they can find enough to move their project forward.”

The whole project is budgeted at $1.7 million, however, construction can begin once the funds raised or committed reaches $1.2 million.

The indoor sports facility is planned for multiple sports and purposes, including indoor soccer, baseball, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and as a large exhibition space for trade shows.

It’s currently projected for 2,600-square metres indoor heated floor space on artificial turf.

Gay says the multi-purpose aspect of the project, which could be used by many athletic groups, helped generate RDEK support.

“We see them and they were showing examples of the ones in Kelowna, Nelson and Lethbridge,” said Gay, “so many of the communities that the local youth play against have these facilities and they’re playing soccer eight or nine months a year, and we’re limited to three or four, so I think for many of the sports, there’s lots of opportunities for usage of the building.”

Fundraising so far:

Platinum ($10,000 or greater)

• Rob, Jess, Brooke, Reese, and Josie Niedermayer

• Lotic Environmental Ltd

• Chong and Shilhan family

• Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA)

• McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd

• Regional District of East Kootenay

• Salvador Ready Mix Concrete LP

• Fabrite Services/FR Rentals

Gold ($5,000 or greater)

• North Star GM

• Re/Max Blue Sky Realty

Silver ($2,500 or greater)

• MacDonald Hydrology Limited

• Spring Honda

• Ken Stroud

• Capital Tire

• Dr Jason and Christia Martens

Bronze ($1,000 or greater)

• Ladies Auxiliary of Branch 24

• O’Kane Consultants

• Bridge Interiors

• The Cain Family

Tin ($1-1,000)

• Debra Parker & Kambi Heywood – DLC Canadian Mortgage Experts

Previous story
Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop
Next story
Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Just Posted

RDEK supports indoor sports facility

Regional government kicks in funding commitment to help leverage grant opportunities.

Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

Rings stolen from local jewelry store

RCMP investigating after man snatches rings and runs out the store.

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Ecofish sets up new office in Cranbrook

To preserve and protect

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

Most Read