RDEK staffed transfer stations to close on Thanksgiving Monday

While rural stations will be open, RDEK asks not to overfill bins, come back if they are full

Some transfer stations across the East Kootenay region will be closed this coming Monday, Oct. 10 for Thanksgiving.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) says they want to remind residents of the closure as the weekend approaches.

“This is one of only five days of the year that our facilities are closed, so we wanted people to be aware to plan accordingly. If you’re planning on doing a fall cleanup this weekend, please make a trip to your local transfer station or landfill Sunday or Tuesday,” said Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager. “In addition to the facility closures, there will be no hauling at the rural transfer station sites, so we are encouraging all residents to make their trips on Sunday or Tuesday.”

The closure will affect staffed transfer stations in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford, Invermere, and the Columbia Valley and Central Subregion landfills. The closure will also include Recycle BC depots.

In anticipation of increased waste and recycling volumes, the RDEK says their contractor will be doing additional hauling at busier sites throughout the weekend.

“While our contractor will be doing their best to service our sites over the coming days, if you encounter a full bin – please hang on to your load and come back the next day,” adds Paterson.