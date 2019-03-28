The Morrison Subdivision in Kimberley flooded in April 2018.

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

The Regional District of East Kootenay is encouraging residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared for the upcoming spring melt season.

“It is important for people to protect their homes and properties early,” said Terry Balan, the Protective Services Supervisor. “We have established numerous sandbag stations around the region and they are available to anyone wanting to be proactive in sandbagging on their properties.”

Self-serve sandbagging stations have been set up at the Cranbrook Public Works yard, Jaffray Community Centre, The Hoz parking lot in Hosmer, Fairmont Transfer Station, Windermere Fire Hall parking lot and Edgewater library, according to an RDEK press release.

READ: Cranbrook readying for spring melt and potential flooding

Residents can go down to the stations with their own shovels and gloves. Sand and bags are provided free of charge.

The bags should be filled up to three-quarters of the way with sand, with the ends folded over for the best compaction.

READ: Hundreds evacuated in Grand Forks area as flood waters continue to rise

“Preparation and prevention are key,” said Balan. “Residents who are concerned that they may be impacted by high water levels should take steps now to prepare themselves.

“At the emergency management level, we are working cooperatively with all the municipalities and First Nations in the East Kootenay and are ready to provide support should it be required as we head into the spring freshet.”

The RDEK says that property owners are primarily responsible for protecting their assets in cases of localized flooding.

If any residents see or experience wide-scale flooding, calling the Proincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456 is the fastest way to activate local local emergency management personnel.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Just Posted

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

Next year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Most Read