RDEK sets goals in creation of new strategic plan

The RDEK is eyeing a new strategic plan after establishing a series of organizational goals focused on all areas of the regional government body such as safety and prepardness, economic health and management excellence.

“Today we adopted a set of key focus areas which will not only help provide overall direction for us as an organization, but also provides us with a valuable tool to help guide and prioritize projects as they come forward for consideration,” said Rob Gay, the RDEK board chair. “These goals are the result of a strategic planning session we undertook earlier this spring and will guide us over the remainder of this term.”

The goals were identified after hiring a consultant to collect feedback before holding a public workshop that included a candid discussion on how decisions are made and how projects are prioritized. That led to a new project ranking system that considers, among others, how it affects existing RDEK policy, the urgency of the project, projected bugetary impacts and support from the public.

Moving forward, all projects will be scored through the new matrix ranking system from RDEK board directors and staff in order to determine which projects will be included in the final strategic plan.

“In the past, we have started with a list of projects and used a scoring system to rank them, but we hadn’t established that over-arching vision within our Strategic Plan,” said Gay. “I’m pleased to see us set these broad goals as I believe it will not only assist us as decision makers, but will give the public a clearer idea of where our priorities are for the coming two to three years.”

Once the proposed projects are reviewed by staff through the new ranking system, they will be brought to the board for approval within the next two months.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

