RDEK seeks feedback on Columbia Valley trail corridor

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is interested in developing a trail corridor in the Columbia Valley and it is seeking public feedback on the project.

The district is working on an Active Transportation Plan, which would help guide the project, and it has created a survey for the public to complete at engage.rdek.bc.ca/activetransporationcv, which is open until Oct. 16. Hard-copies of the survey are also available at the district’s Columbia Valley office and upon request.

“We recognize the importance of providing alternative methods of transportation that are accessible to everyone in the Columbia Valley. This plan will provide a long-term framework to connect the communities within the Columbia Valley and help the RDEK prioritize projects into the future,” remarked Area F director Susan Clovechok in a press release.

The survey provides a number of questions that residents and outdoor enthusiasts can answer, including whether they would use the trail, what activities they would use it for and where they think the trail should be. The district has suggested the trail could be used by runners, cyclers, roller-skaters, skateboarders and wheelchair-users.

“Residents have the most knowledge on how the trails are currently used and what future opportunities could look like,” said Area G director Roberta Schnider in a press release.

Potential trail locations listed in the survey include Edgewater to Spillimacheen, Radium Hot Springs to Edgewater, Panorama to Invermere, Wilmer to Invermere, Windermere to Invermere and Fairmont Hot Springs to Canal Flats. Those completing the survey can rank these areas according to preference, on a scale from most beneficial to not beneficial.

A technical committee will also be providing a review of the plan, which is expected to be completed early next year.

