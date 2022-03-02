Reuse it centres are once again open after a temporary shut down. RDEK file

RDEK reuse centres now open in Cranbrook, Fernie, Kimberley

The reuse centres were closed for six weeks

The Regional District of East Kootenay has re-opened their reuse centres at the Cranbrook, Kimberley, Sparwood, Elkford and Fernie transfer stations, as well as the Columbia Valley landfill.

The reuse centres were closed six weeks ago, with the RDEK citing the need to maintain essential services.

The RDEK thanked residents for their patience during the closure, and asks that everyone abide by site rules, while also following the directions of staff.


