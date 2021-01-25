RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts.

RDEK receives provincial funding for housing needs study

The RDEK has received $95,000 from the province in order to conduct a housing needs report to identify housing issues, gaps and solutions in all six electoral areas.

The funding, administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, is part of a new provincial requirement for local governments and First Nations to collect and analyze housing-related data in their communities.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, made the announcement, which totaled approximately $1 million for 26 local governments.

“Local governments and First Nations play a critical role in addressing the housing crisis, and the impacts of COVID-19 on people and communities have reinforced just how important it is to support them in their efforts,” said Osborne. “This funding will help communities determine exactly what kind of housing people need and will support healthy and resilient communities across B.C. well into the future.”

RDEK board chair Rob Gay acknowledged the funding in a news release, noting the study will help identify issues with rural housing needs.

“We are grateful to Minister Osborne and to the Province of B.C. for approving this funding,” said Gay. “It will not only help us explore how well the existing housing stock is meeting the needs of our rural communities, but will also allow us to develop plans to ensure our residents are in suitable, safe and affordable housing into the future.”

The City of Cranbrook recently received a housing needs study conducted by CitySpaces Consulting — a document that has been referenced numerous times during council meetings by mayor and councillors when discussing housing-related policy or proposed projects.

