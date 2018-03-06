The RDEK is pursuing a $25,000 grant to upgrade equipment at the Emergency Operations Centre based in Cranbrook.

RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations

Local government wishes to upgrade equipment at local Emergency Operations Centre.

The RDEK approved a grant application for $25,000 that will be earmarked for upgrades to their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) during a monthly board meeting on Friday in Cranbrook.

The grant, sourced from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, can be used for equipment to help the EOC improve information technology, communications systems and generators. Other elements eligible include training and exercises and increasing capacity for public emergency communications systems or programs.

Sanford Brown, the RDEK Building and Protective Services Manager, said the funding is welcome after a busy wildfire season last summer, and while operations ran smoothly, the planned upgrades can help for future emergencies.

“The program, as its set up, functioned well,” said Brown, “but there were a few that were noted there on the memo, a few things that could be improved. A lot of that is with the new ways to share information, display information. It’s very expensive so it can be hard to keep up a centre that you don’t use a lot, it doesn’t get activated a lot so it’s hard to spend the money to activate it.”

Some of the equipment targeted for the grant funding was identified following a report from an independent consultant that was conducted after the wildfire season.

That report noted that the EOC had old computers, needed noise reduction between certain sections and inadequate display equipment to display situational awareness. Also, other issues identified included broke chairs, inadequate conference call equipment and that the mapping department had to use off-site equipment.

The EOC, a building across the from the courthouse on 11th Ave, housed up to 30 people a day during peak operations in the fall.

“It was really large activation, we really tested all of our systems, we tested all of our spaces,” said Brown. “So it’s when you test it like that really hard that you can really see if there’s any where you can improve on. Depending on the year, sometimes we’ll only have two or three staff in there to do a small response, a little flood response, maybe a creek is overwhelming.”

The last time the centre was activated was during the Fernie Memorial Arena crisis, where three people tragically died after a suspected ammonia leak.

Previous story
Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Just Posted

Half pound of pot found after highway accident

On March 4, Cranbrook RCMP arrested two people after a traffic incident… Continue reading

Cranbrook Live Concert Series returns

Two great shows booked for March and April

B.C. Mixed Doubles Curling Championship kicks off on Wednesday

Paul Rodgers Over the month of February regional qualifiers were held across… Continue reading

RDEK wary of provincial speculation tax

Board says it does not want the tax applied to real estate transactions in the area.

T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

B.C. senior celebrates 109th birthday

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Most Read