RDEK provides regional fire update; one new start in Whiteswan area

We may be a few days from the turn to autumn, but the fire season in British Columbia continues. The Regional District of East Kootenay is reporting that there is a new fire start in the Whiteswan area, approximately five kilometres east of the park, a kilometre north of the river.

In a social media post, the RDEK said:

‘This fire was discovered on Saturday and is not threatening any structures at this time. It is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service and is burning in an old burn area.

A cold front is moving through the region, bringing with it the chance of precipitation along with stronger, gusting winds, which could lead to increased fire behaviour and visible smoke on all fires that continue to burn within the region.

The Mia Creek Fire (NE of Canal Flats) continues to be actioned and the Area Restriction remains in effect. If you are recreating in this area, please ensure you are aware of (and stay out of) the Area Restriction boundary and stay out of active work areas. Visit bcwildfire.ca to access the Area Restriction details.

Though they may be active within their perimeters and visible in the surrounding areas, all other active fires within the East Kootenay are either classified as BEING HELD (not expected to grow beyond established boundaries) or UNDER CONTROL”.

