The RDEK is providing $75,000 in provincial funding that will go towards the Cranbrook and Fernie food banks, as well as the Cranbrook Salvation Army. Phil McLachlan photo.

RDEK provides $75,000 in provincial funding to Salvation Army, food banks

The funding is part of a provincial program aimed at supporting workers in the forestry industry

The Regional District of East Kootenay is providing $75,000 to local food banks and the Cranbrook Salvation Army, through a provincial funding program designed to support the forestry sector.

“The funding comes from a Provincial program aimed at providing support to areas impacted by recent downturns in the forestry sector,” said Stan Doehle, Electoral Area B Director. “In this region, Galloway Lumber Co. was impacted by layoffs in 2019 and as such, this funding will need to be used within Area B and the immediate surrounding communities of Cranbrook and Fernie.”

The funding program will provide $45,000 to the Cranbrook Salvation Army, $20,000 to the Cranbrook Food Bank Society and $10,000 to the Fernie Food Bank.

The $69 million provincial funding program was created to support forestry workers impacted by mill closures and shift reductions in several communities across B.C.

Locally, employees of Galloway Lumber are eligible for a $500 relief package through the Cranbrook Salvation Army, which includes a series of gas and grocery gift cards. Employees can call into the Salvation Army to arrange pick up and will be required to show photo ID.

The rest of the funding will go towards supporting the wider community, according to the RDEK.

“We are deeply grateful for this funding from the Province,” said Doehle. “With so many impacts on the local economy in the midst of this pandemic, we know there are individuals and families who need some extra support. This funding will make a tremendous difference in our communities right now.”

