RDEK postpones public hearings, community meetings

April 3 board meeting will continue as scheduled with social distancing and teleconferencing

The Regional District of East Kootenay is postponing all public hearings and communties meetings and currently planning a new approach to the April board and committee meetings.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of listening to the public and federal health authorities,” said Rob Gay, the RDEK Board Chair. “Each of us needs to be doing our part. This is not just about protecting ourselves and our communities, it’s about protecting our health care system so it is available for those who need it most.”

All public hearings scheduled in March have been postponed until further notice, while upcoming Columbia Basin Trust public input meetings have also been cancelled. The RDEK will launch an online comment forum for the CBT input sessions on March 25-April 8 to collect feedback. Those without access to a computer can call in to the RDEK office to ask for a list of proposals and get further information on how to submit feedback.

The next board meeting, set for Friday, April 3, will continue as scheduled, however, social distancing will be enacted and teleconferencing options for directors will be available.

“We have encouraged board directors to participate in the board and committee meetings via teleconference. At the same time, we are looking at options to allow the public to view or listen to the proceedings from the comfort of their homes,” said Gay. “Under the Local Government Act, we are required to have the ability for the public to attend as well. While we encourage the public to take advantage of the other participation options, if anyone chooses to attend in person, we will have social distancing measures in place within our board room.”

The RDEK has closed all offices and facilities to the public and are taking a number of precautions, which are outlined on the RDEK website.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coronavirus update: Number of cases climb to 943
Next story
World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: New York and California on lockdown

Just Posted

RDEK postpones public hearings, community meetings

April 3 board meeting will continue as scheduled with social distancing and teleconferencing

Ktunaxa Nation Council government moves to remote services delivery, announces closures

For the Townsman In order to reduce the potential for transmission of… Continue reading

Nelson dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

Covid-19: The Exit Problem

Gwynne Dyer Most of the countries in Asia, Europe and North America… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

March 15 - 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the… Continue reading

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Coronavirus update: Number of cases climb to 943

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Flights from Trail to Vancouver will be suspended March 24

Pacific Coastal Airlines says it is anticipating that flights will resume on May 3

First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Invermere

Invermere’s first case of COVID-19 is affiliated with the Rockies hockey team

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

Most Read