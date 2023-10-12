RDEK officials grappling with break-ins, vandalism at Cranbrook Transfer Station

The RDEK is considering operational changes at the Cranbrook Transfer Station in response to an increase in repeated overnight break-ins and vandalism to the facility.

“We are experiencing a continued rise in vandals cutting through our fences, breaking into the buildings and damaging property,” said Kevin Paterson, General Manager of Engineering & Environmental Services. “Staff are currently repairing fences a minimum of three to five times per week and people are illegally accessing our site nightly.

“Several of our buildings on site have been damaged or had doors broken and frequently items and garbage are strewn about by people breaking into the property overnight.”

The RDEK is now looking into what other changes can be made on site to deter thieves and vandals.

“We are looking at removing on-site storage, and assessing what other operational changes could be considered to minimize the attractants and reduce operational impacts,” said Paterson. “Given is it is an industrial site, our options are limited, which is both incredibly unfortunate and frustrating.”

Several months ago, the Transfer Station’s hazardous waste depot was heavily damaged and had to be closed for several weeks until new access doors could be delivered and installed.

The RDEK is also connecting with the City of Cranbrook’s Social Development Coordinator to explore options and solutions.

“While the current spate of break-ins has not resulted in many impacts to services on site, it is costing our taxpayers thousands of dollars in repairs and replacement of damages,” said Paterson. “Our goal is to ensure a safe and secure space for our employees and the public who use the site, and we will continue to work to find solutions to discourage illegal access to our facility.”